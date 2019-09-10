Apple adds titanium cases to the Watch lineup

According to Apple, the Series 5 has the "widest assortment" of case finishes available. In addition to the new titanium option and the return of the bright white ceramic finish, the smart watch is also available in stainless steel and 100 percent recycled aluminum. The stainless steel cases will be available in gold, silver and space black while the aluminum option comes in silver, gold and space gray.

The Apple Watch Series 5 also features a new always-on Retina display, a built-in compass and, on models with cellular service, the ability to place international calls to emergency services. The fifth iteration of Apple's smart watch starts at $399 for the GPS only model and $499 for the GPS and cellular version. The titanium case will start at $799, while ceramic will start at $1,299.