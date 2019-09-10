Apple Watch Studio lets you pair any band and case

To date, you've had fairly limited ways to create Apple Watch band and case combos -- retail only has a small number of each to try out, and even the web configurator only lets you go so far. You won't be left wondering for long, at least. Apple has unveiled a Watch Studio for its retail and online stores that will let you pair any band with any case. That's 1,000 pairings, Apple said. The company didn't outline the differences between the two (besides retail's advantage of physical try-ons, of course), but the in-store crowd will get to see combinations on iPad kiosks.