Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple’s budget $329 iPad gets a 10.2-inch screen

Say goodbye to the 9.7 inch form factor, iPad's original.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Bloomberg's predictions proved accurate at Apple's September iPhone event held in Cupertino on Tuesday. The company announced on stage that the iPad's 9.7-inch base model will slightly increase in size, to 10.2 inches, for its 7th generation. This move follows April's revamping of the iPad Mini and iPad Air lines.

Gallery: Apple iPad (7th Gen) | 6 Photos

6

The new iPad is "designed to make the most out of iPadOS," Apple VP Greg Joswiak told the assembled crowd. It offers a number of new features and design tweaks including a redesigned home screen, deeper Apple Pencil integration, and improved multitasking controls. Best of all, it will also offer a smart connector which allows you to strap on the optional ($159) full-size keyboard, which also doubles as a protective cover. If you prefer to use the onscreen keyboard, a simple pinch on the screen will transform it to a floating keyboard that can be used one-handed.

Despite the display's increased real estate and feature set, the 7th gen iPad will cost the same amount as its predecessor: $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for Wi-Fi + LTE. The starting price will increase slightly for UK customers to £349. You'll have your pick between 32GB and 128GB hard drives. The new model will be available with a 100 percent recycled aluminum chassis in silver, space gray and gold finishes. It ships on September 30, though you can put your order in today.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, breaking news, gear, iphone2019, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

View
The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

View
iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

View
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr