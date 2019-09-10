Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:
Audi teases the E-Tron Sportback with a short cameo

The EV will make its official debut at the LA Auto Show.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
51m ago in Transportation
At the Frankfurt Auto Show, Audi gave attendees a sneak peek at the upcoming Audi E-Tron Sportsback via a rave-worthy light show. The vehicle isn't supposed to be unveiled until the LA Auto Show in November.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Sportback cameo | 6 Photos

6

While the car wasn't covered in camo, it was showered with an intense light show that made photography tricky. But it's our best look at the upcoming E-Tron variant that'll join the rest of the automaker's electric cars.

The E-Tron Sportback is expected to have similar specs as the E-Tron SUV that we drove earlier this year. So expect a vehicle with a battery pack of about 95kWh and a range in the low-to-mid 200s.

From what I could see, it looks quintessential Audi. We'll get a better look at it this Fall. Once the vehicle disappeared behind a curtain and the lights stopped pulsating, the automaker continued with their presentation and unveiled the A: Trail concept.

In this article: audi, business, design, electric vehicle, etron, ev, frankfurtmotorshow2019, gear, green, sportback, tomorrow, transportation
