Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google Docs now displays the word count as you type

Finally.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Google

Sponsored Links

One of the most frustrating things about Google Docs is having to manually access the menu every time you need to check if you've finally hit that essay's elusive word count. The tech giant is finally fixing that by giving you the ability to display a document's word count in its lower left corner. Similar to Microsoft Word's version, it updates the numbers in real time, so you can feel sweet, instant relief the moment you conquer your task. Further, you can see how long specific sections are by highlighting them.

To activate the feature, simply check "Display word count while typing" under Tools. When you click on the lower left corner where the numbers are, you can also view a panel with more information. It includes the document's character count (both with and without spaces), as well as the page count if you need to know if you have enough paper to print it out. Google says the feature is rolling out to all Google users and can be disabled in case you want to write without having to worry about how long the piece is getting.

Google

Source: G Suite Updates
In this article: gear, google, google docs, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro puts a retro console inside a controller

Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro puts a retro console inside a controller

View
LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

View
EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

View
More 'The Last of Us Part II' details will emerge on September 24th

More 'The Last of Us Part II' details will emerge on September 24th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr