Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget
save
Save
share

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

Apple says the 12MP lenses should be useful for a variety of use cases.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
59m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple's iPhone 11 features a dual-camera system with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses. The 26 mm wide camera has an f/1.8 aperture and includes a six-element lens and optical image stabilization. The 13 mm ultra-wide, five-element lens features an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Apple claims that together, they'll be useful for a wide range of use cases, from tight spaces to broad sweeping landscapes

As for the camera setup's features, Night Mode will switch on automatically when it's dark enough. The iPhone 11 also has a new portrait effect called High Key Mono. On the video side, you can capture video faster with a feature called QuickTake -- when you hold down the shutter button, iPhone 11 will start recording a clip. You won't need to swipe from the photo mode to video. Until now, holding down the button prompted the camera to capture a burst of images.

The front-facing camera is also a 12MP lens, and it's wider than previous selfie cameras. For the first time in an iPhone, you can use it to capture slow-motion selfie videos. To go along with all this, there's a redesigned camera interface in iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have those two rear cameras along with a third, 12MP telephoto lens. That has an f/2.0 aperture and 52mm focal length. The triple camera setup will enable an additional feature called Deep Fusion, which is a foray into AI-powered photography.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, apple event, appleevent, cameras, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, iphone 11, iphone11, iphone2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

View
iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

View
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

View
Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr