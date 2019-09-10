iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

Apple's iPhone 11 features a dual-camera system with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses. The 26 mm wide camera has an f/1.8 aperture and includes a six-element lens and optical image stabilization. The 13 mm ultra-wide, five-element lens features an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Apple claims that together, they'll be useful for a wide range of use cases, from tight spaces to broad sweeping landscapes
Sponsored Links
As for the camera setup's features, Night Mode will switch on automatically when it's dark enough. The iPhone 11 also has a new portrait effect called High Key Mono. On the video side, you can capture video faster with a feature called QuickTake -- when you hold down the shutter button, iPhone 11 will start recording a clip. You won't need to swipe from the photo mode to video. Until now, holding down the button prompted the camera to capture a burst of images.
The front-facing camera is also a 12MP lens, and it's wider than previous selfie cameras. For the first time in an iPhone, you can use it to capture slow-motion selfie videos. To go along with all this, there's a redesigned camera interface in iOS 13.
The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have those two rear cameras along with a third, 12MP telephoto lens. That has an f/2.0 aperture and 52mm focal length. The triple camera setup will enable an additional feature called Deep Fusion, which is a foray into AI-powered photography.