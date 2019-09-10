Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

The iPhone 11 vs. the competition: The new midrange

Just because it's not a "Pro" doesn't mean the new iPhone is underpowered.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Apple

Sponsored Links

It's iPhone time again — and we're back to a more traditional numbering scheme. We're looking at the iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch screen and new colors (like green!) as well as improvements to the processor and water resistance. And of course, there's the camera setup, which introduces an ultra-wide shooter and an automatic night mode. But Apple isn't the only one with a high-spec low-end phone out in the market. Google gave us the Pixel 3a and 3a XL and Samsung introduced the S10e earlier this year; we found both to be surprisingly capable handsets. So we're stacking up these three phones, plus the OnePlus 6T. As for our full review of the iPhone 11: it won't be out for a few weeks, but you can always peep our upcoming hands-on later today.

iPhone 11 Pixel 3a XL Galaxy S10e OnePlus 6T
Pricing $699 / $749 / $849 $479 $750 / $850 $549 / $579 / $629
Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches) 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches) 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm (5.6 x 2.75 x 0.31 inches) 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.2 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches)
Weight 194g (6.84 ounces) 167g (5.89 ounces) 150g (5.29 ounces) 185g (6.5 ounces)
Screen size 6.1 inches (154.94mm) 6.0 inches (152.4 mm) 5.8 inches (147.32 mm) 6.41 inches (162.81 mm)
Screen resolution 1,792 x 828 (326 ppi) 2,160 x 1,080 (402 ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (438 ppi) 2,340 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
Screen type Liquid Retina HD LCD FHD+ gOLED Full HD Dynamic AMOLED Optic AMOLED
Battery Up to 17 hours of video playback 3,700 mAh 3,100 mAh 3,700 mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 / 256 GB 64 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB
External storage None None micro SD None
Rear camera(s) Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8		 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel width Dual cameras:
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2		 Dual cameras:
Main, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22μm pixel size
Secondary, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size
Front camera(s) 12MP. f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size 10MP, f/1.9, 1.22μm pixel size 16MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size
Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU Not available 2.0 GHz octa-core 2.73GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core
GPU Not available Adreno 615 Adreno 640 Adreno 630
RAM Not available 4 GB 6 /8 GB 6 / 8 / 10 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ax Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Operating system iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack IP68 certified, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WMC/PMA wireless charging USB-C

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, comparison, gadgetry, gadgets, galaxy s10e, gear, google, iphone, iphone 11, iphone2019, mobile, oneplus, oneplus 6t, pixel 3a xl, samsung, thebuyersguide, vsthecompetition
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

View
The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

View
iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

View
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

View
Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr