Image credit: Apple
The iPhone Pro Max vs. the competition: Big ones

Lovers of large phones and good cameras have a few options.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
22m ago in Mobile
Apple

Phone users love big screens and, as a result, handsets have been creeping ever closer to seven inches each year. Apple is no exception, debuting the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max last fall to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Note line. This year's iPhone Pro Max isn't bigger, but it is more powerful with a triple camera setup that uses some impressive machine processing to deliver the best photos and video. How does that stack up against the phones that have grown in size? We've thrown up a table with some of the Pro Max's closest rivals, if not in dimensions but in power, to see how the specs measure up. Of course, the real test will be our review, so be sure to join us in a few weeks for the final verdict.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Galaxy Note 10+ Galaxy S10+ OnePlus 7 Pro
Pricing $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 $1,099 / $1,299 starts at $1000 $669 / $699 / $749
Dimensions 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.34 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches) 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches) 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
Weight 226g (7.97 ounces) 196g (6.91 ounces) 175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces) 206g (7.27 ounces)
Screen size 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) 6.8 inches (172.72 mm) 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
Screen resolution 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi) 3,040 x 1,440 (498 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina XDR OLED Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED
Battery Up to 18 hours of video playback 4,300 mAh 4,100 mAh 4,000 mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 / 256 GB 256 GB 128 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB
External storage None None microSD None
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0		 Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm
Front camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 16MP, f/2.0
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 60fps
SoC Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Not available 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.84GHz octa-core
GPU Not available Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM Not available 8 GB 8 / 12 GB 6 / 8 / 12 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging USB-C

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

