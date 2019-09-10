The iPhone Pro Max vs. the competition: Big ones

Phone users love big screens and, as a result, handsets have been creeping ever closer to seven inches each year. Apple is no exception, debuting the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max last fall to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Note line. This year's iPhone Pro Max isn't bigger, but it is more powerful with a triple camera setup that uses some impressive machine processing to deliver the best photos and video. How does that stack up against the phones that have grown in size? We've thrown up a table with some of the Pro Max's closest rivals, if not in dimensions but in power, to see how the specs measure up. Of course, the real test will be our review, so be sure to join us in a few weeks for the final verdict.
Sponsored Links
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Galaxy Note 10+
|Galaxy S10+
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Pricing
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|$1,099 / $1,299
|starts at $1000
|$669 / $699 / $749
|Dimensions
|158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.34 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches)
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches)
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
|Weight
|226g (7.97 ounces)
|196g (6.91 ounces)
|175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces)
|206g (7.27 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|6.8 inches (172.72 mm)
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|3,040 x 1,440 (498 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|Battery
|Up to 18 hours of video playback
|4,300 mAh
|4,100 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|256 GB
|128 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0
|Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm
|Front camera(s)
|12MP, f/2.2
|10MP, f/2.2
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|16MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|Not available
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.84GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Not available
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|Not available
|8 GB
|8 / 12 GB
|6 / 8 / 12 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|USB-C