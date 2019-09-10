Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple's iPhone XR and iPhone 8 get big price cuts

The iPhone XR dropped by $150, while the iPhone 8 went down $100.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

If you're not jumping straight into the future with Apple's new iPhone 11 family, picking up a slightly older model is one way to upgrade without spending "flagship" money. Now that the new phones have been announced you can pick up the previous-gen for even less, now that price cuts have been announced for the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR.

The two-year-old iPhone 8 now starts at $449 without any sales or discounts, while last year's mainstream model, the XR, is available for $599. You won't get the latest and greatest hardware -- can you live without Deep Fusion photography? -- but these phones are still slated to receive iOS updates that keep them secure and add new features, including iOS 13 when it's released later this week.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

Source: iPhone XR, iPhone 8
In this article: apple, gear, iphone 8, iPhone XR, iphone2019, mobile, price drop, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

View
The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

View
iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

View
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

View
Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr