Try to court Colonel Sanders in KFC's dating sim

The game will put you in the shoes of a culinary student, trying to date your classmate, a young Colonel Sanders. You'll have to navigate school and friendships as you try to win Sanders over as a business partner "or maybe even so much more." The game includes secret recipes, cooking battles, "battle battles" and a secret ending. According to Polygon, one of the characters is a dog, who is also a professor. Why not.

This isn't the first time KFC has tried to convince people that the Colonel is a sexy, eligible bachelor -- and not just another old racist dude. A couple years ago, KFC released a romance novel, Tender Wings of Desire, supposedly penned by Sanders.

Give Mom her true heart's desire this Mother's Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

It's one thing for Facebook to launch a dating service, but it's another for KFC to get involved in your love life. We know the bar for dating and modern romance is pretty low, but we have to ask, is it really this low?