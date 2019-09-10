Nintendo wins court case to block Switch piracy websites in the UK

Not surprisingly, Nintendo and the broader game industry were pleased. Nintendo characterized the court victory to Eurogamer as safeguarding Switch developers that depend on legal game sales "for their livelihood." The industry agency UKIE, meanwhile, said it "fully supports" the decision and said the pirates "jeopardise the businesses" of game creators and sellers.

There isn't much of a gray area in the accused sites' behavior -- bootlegging games makes it clear that this wasn't just about experimentation. A block on the sites, however, isn't quite so common. Nintendo has typically focused on taking down the content itself, rather than cutting off users' access. It might not have much choice depending on where the sites are hosted (they may be outside the reach of takedowns), but that won't be reassuring to those who object to ISP-level blocking as a general rule.