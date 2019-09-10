Razer case keeps your iPhone cool during intense gaming sessions

Otherwise, the designs won't shock you. The outside is a polycarbonate/thermoplastic hybrid that promises to resist drops, while microfiber on the inside should keep your phone scratch-free. They work with wireless chargers, too. Which model you choose comes down to your priorities. The Arctech Slim is for minimalists with a less protective but sleeker shell, while the Arctech Pro includes four shock-absorbing sidewalls claimed to safeguard your phone from falls as high as 10 feet up.

Both cases are available now in Black, Mercury (white) and Quartz (pink) colors that match Razer's PCs. The Arctech Slim is the most affordable of the bunch at $30, while paying $40 will net you the Pro. There's also a $40 screen protector that promises to cut blue light and spare your eyes at night, but that may be overkill when many phones have blue light reduction features. You could save some money if you're willing to rely on a conventional protector and software.