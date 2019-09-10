51 companies tell Congress it's time to tackle data privacy

Accordingly, the companies have published a framework for what they'd like to see. They want "robust" protections for data that foster accountability, a "technology neutral" approach that spurs innovation, worldwide interoperability and, of course, a harmonized rule set.

The company list includes some notable omissions, although that doesn't necessarily reflect a lack of interest. Apple chief Tim Cook has separately called for GDPR-style laws, for instance.

Whether or not the focus is really on everyday users is another matter. As ZDNet pointed out, this could be more about protecting the companies' own hides than anything else. Companies continue to run into privacy blunders even after years of data breaches and the resulting penalties. Clear federal laws could help them avoid costly fines and regulatory changes.