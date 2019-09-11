Latest in Gear

Image credit: Julie Clopper via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon reportedly lists some toys before confirming they're safe

Third-party sellers were asked for safety documentation weeks after their products were listed.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Julie Clopper via Getty Images

Some toys may appear on Amazon without being vetted for safety. According to a CNBC report, multiple third-party sellers say they were only asked for proof of safety compliance weeks after their products were listed for sale. While the practice might help speed up the listing process, it could also lead to unsafe products being sold on Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that the company requests safety documentation "very shortly" after a product is listed by a third party seller. In an email statement, the company said it regularly contacts selling partners to request safety documentation. Sellers who do not provide the required documentation are removed immediately.

That practice leaves a window in which unsafe toys could potentially be sold to consumers. To make matters worse, Amazon recently came under fire for selling thousands of items that federal agencies had deemed unsafe. After a Wall Street Journal investigation discovered everything from unregistered pesticides to banned toys on the site, three senators wrote a letter asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to launch a "sweeping internal investigation" into the company's safety policies. It's unclear if Amazon has taken any steps since then to improve consumer safety, but now, it will likely be under increased pressure to do so.

Source: CNBC
In this article: amazon, business, compliance, consumer safety, documentation, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, internet, marketplace, safety, third-party, third-party sellers, toys
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' trailer shows familiar faces

New 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' trailer shows familiar faces

View
Did AI kill off spam and we just didn’t notice?

Did AI kill off spam and we just didn’t notice?

View
AppleCare+ for the iPhone and Watch is available as a monthly subscription

AppleCare+ for the iPhone and Watch is available as a monthly subscription

View
PC-to-mobile game streaming arrives on the Galaxy Note 10

PC-to-mobile game streaming arrives on the Galaxy Note 10

View
SpaceX confirms it's almost ready to test its orbital Starship

SpaceX confirms it's almost ready to test its orbital Starship

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr