Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: gilaxia via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Comcast sues Maine over a law requiring a-la-carte cable offerings

The law would let customers pick and choose which channels they pay for.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
58m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

gilaxia via Getty Images

Cord cutting may seem like the new norm, but plenty of people still pay for cable TV. That doesn't mean they're happy with it though. This summer, in response to complaints that customers had to purchase an entire cable package just to watch one or two channels, Maine passed a law requiring cable companies to offer channels a-la-carte. Now, Comcast and a handful of cable operators, including Fox, CBS and Disney, are suing Maine and 17 municipalities to prevent the law from going into effect.

As Bangor Daily News reports, the law states that "a cable system operator shall offer subscribers the option of purchasing access to cable channels, or programs on cable channels, individually." But Comcast and the cable operators say the law is preempted by federal law and that it would hurt programming networks, especially those that serve niche audiences. The lawsuit, filed Friday in US District Court, asks that the law's effective date, September 19th, be delayed and that the law be thrown out altogether.

The complaint over having to purchase more channels than you want isn't new, and it's one reason so many people have moved to streaming services. "I want to watch the Red Sox, but I don't want to watch [televangelist] Jimmy Swaggart, so I shouldn't be forced to pay for that," the bill's sponsor Rep. Jeff Evangelos, I-Friendship, reportedly said. And according to one report, Mainers were cutting cable at a higher rate than the majority of other states. But if this law is allowed to stand, it could set a precedent for other states to pass similar legislation.

Source: Bangor Daily News
In this article: a la carte, business, cable, cable operators, Cable TV, cbs, channels, comcast, cord cutting, disney, entertainment, fox, free speech, law, lawsuit, maine, networks, politics, programming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

California is close to reclassifying gig economy workers as employees

California is close to reclassifying gig economy workers as employees

View
GameStop to close up to 200 stores

GameStop to close up to 200 stores

View
The Morning After: Apple's big iPhone 11 event

The Morning After: Apple's big iPhone 11 event

View
The uphill battle to build Honda’s first modern EV

The uphill battle to build Honda’s first modern EV

View
Volkswagen teases the ID.3's larger EV sibling

Volkswagen teases the ID.3's larger EV sibling

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr