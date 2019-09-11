New 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' trailer shows familiar faces

It's taken the better part of five years, but Square Enix is finally offering fans an extended glimpse at Final Fantasy VII Remake. On Wednesday, the company released a new trailer for the upcoming remaster at the Tokyo Game Show. Over the course of a dense two-and-a-half minutes, the trailer shows scenes from outside the start of the game, which is something we hadn't seen before today. Among other things, we see familiar faces like Don Corneo and the Turks, a reworked version of the gym mini-game and two of the game's battle summons. It also provides a glimpse at some of the new things Square Enix has added to the remake, including a boss fight with Reno, a brand new SOLIDER member and more.