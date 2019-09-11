Google Chrome makes it easier to send web pages between devices

While you can already see open tabs across devices via the History section, this option can ensure that you'll be able to access a particular page even if your mobile internet doesn't work. You can also send a page from your phone to a desktop or laptop, in case you were reading something during commute and want to move to a bigger screen when you get home. Simply tap on the three-dot "more" menu in your mobile browser and choose Share to see an option that says "Send to your devices," which brings up the devices you can send a page to. We were able to toss open tabs from an Android phone to Chrome for Mac and vice versa, though the feature is already live for iOS and Windows devices, as well.