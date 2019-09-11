Intel is hosting an Olympics-sanctioned esports tournament in 2020

The final championship tournament -- the Intel World Open -- will be held on June 22-24th in Tokyo. Similar to the Olympics, players will play on teams that represent their nations. A total of 12 nations will be pre-selected to form national teams. Beginning in March, national qualifiers will determine the best four players of each nation, who will be selected to form that team. During the live qualifier in Poland, twenty teams will compete in a group stage qualifier to determine the strongest team in the Americas, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and the Asia Pacific region. The final seven teams will compete against Japan in the World Open in Tokyo.

Intel will already have a big presence in the 2020 Olympics, bringing 3D athlete tracking, a 5G network and a possible drone light show. Adding an esports tournament will only add to the American tech giant's cachet in Japan's capital city.