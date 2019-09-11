Netflix nabs new project with ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally," Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown said in a joint statement.

Brown has played Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things since the series first premiered in 2016. The show earned the 15-year old English actress a Primetime Emmy nomination and some big-screen acting opportunities. She starred in 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters and is slated to star in Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes.