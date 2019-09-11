Roland's app can sync four iPhones to shoot multi-camera videos

"As the newest addition to Roland's collection of professional video products, the 4XCamera Maker provides creators with an all-in-one video production platform to take creators from the early stages of video capture to sharing the final product," wrote the company in a statement. The app allows users to perform multiple other functions on either an iPhone or iPad, like utilizing split-screen layouts, transitions, fading in and out and trimming raw footage. The app includes some simple editing tools, as well.

Users can upload their footage to master devices with a tap. Currently, the iOS app is available free of charge to users of Roland Go: Mixer and Go Mixer Pro, an audio mixing tool for smartphones.