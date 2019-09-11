Seat wants to sell its Cupra Tavascan EV concept some day

The Tavascan is more defined by its aggressive looks and performance. It'll ride on parent Volkswagen's MEB platform used by the numerous ID and Audi vehicles and pack a potent drivetrain. The twin motor, four-wheel drive system delivers 302 horsepower, accelerating the Tavascan from 0 to 62 mph in 6.5 seconods. With a 77 kWh battery, it'll go around 280 miles on a charge on the WLPT driving cycle (considerably less via EPA standards).

Following Honda, Byton and others, Seat plans to flip this concept into production more quickly than usual. The company told Auto Express that it already has a model code and that it has dropped development of two other vehicles (the Ibiza and Arona) to focus on the Tavascan. "If you have the chance to do a Cupra Ibiza or a Cupra Tavascan, which would you do?" Seat's Axel Andorff told Auto Express. "Even if this is hard for some people to hear, sometimes you have to say no."