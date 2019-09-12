Latest in Gear

Image credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

Expect an abundance of Alexa-capable devices.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Amazon's hardware deluge last fall wasn't a one-off occurrence. The company has sent out invitations for a device- and service-related event on September 25th. It unsurprisingly hasn't dropped any clues as to what you can expect, but Fire TV gear isn't likely when Amazon trotted out a new Fire TV Cube at IFA just days ago. It's safe to expect at least some Alexa-powered gear, though. And when Amazon had a dozen Alexa gadgets last year, we wouldn't expect it to hold back -- there's a good chance it'll both refresh older hardware (the standard Echo, perhaps?) and expand into unfamiliar territory. Whatever Amazon shows, we'll be there to give you a close look.

In this article: alexa, amazon, av, echo, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, smart speaker, speaker
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

View
Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

View
The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

View
Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

View
Nintendo sues ROM-sharing website for at least $2 million

Nintendo sues ROM-sharing website for at least $2 million

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr