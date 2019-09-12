Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

Amazon's hardware deluge last fall wasn't a one-off occurrence. The company has sent out invitations for a device- and service-related event on September 25th. It unsurprisingly hasn't dropped any clues as to what you can expect, but Fire TV gear isn't likely when Amazon trotted out a new Fire TV Cube at IFA just days ago. It's safe to expect at least some Alexa-powered gear, though. And when Amazon had a dozen Alexa gadgets last year, we wouldn't expect it to hold back -- there's a good chance it'll both refresh older hardware (the standard Echo, perhaps?) and expand into unfamiliar territory. Whatever Amazon shows, we'll be there to give you a close look.