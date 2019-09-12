Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Frictional Games
save
Save
share

Horror series 'Amnesia' now available on Nintendo Switch

If you want to make your daily commute unpleasant, this is the way to do it.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Frictional Games

If you've ever wanted to scream for dear life on public transit, there's good news. After first launching on PC in 2010 and then making its way to the PlayStation 4 in 2016, the Amnesia: Collection is now available on Nintendo Switch. The bundle includes all three terrifying games in the seminal horror franchise, including Amnesia: The Dark Descent, its expansion Amnesia: Justine and sequel Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. The entire package will set you back a modest $29.99.

Back at the start of the decade, Amnesia won both critical and popular acclaim for its innovative take on the horror genre and oppressive atmosphere. Despite inspiring plenty of imitators, the game is consistently ranked as one of the scariest games you can play on PC, PS4 and now Nintendo Switch. Download the Amnesia: Collection from the Nintendo eShop.

Source: Frictional Games, Nintendo
In this article: amnesia, av, gaming, horror, nintendo, nintendo eshop, nintendo switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Yet another leak details the Pixel 4’s accessible take on Face ID

Yet another leak details the Pixel 4’s accessible take on Face ID

View
Ford sells off its monthly car subscription service

Ford sells off its monthly car subscription service

View
Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

View
IKEA's remote for its Sonos-powered speakers ships October 1st

IKEA's remote for its Sonos-powered speakers ships October 1st

View
Google Photos has a new stories-style 'Memories' feature

Google Photos has a new stories-style 'Memories' feature

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr