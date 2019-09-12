Horror series 'Amnesia' now available on Nintendo Switch

If you've ever wanted to scream for dear life on public transit, there's good news. After first launching on PC in 2010 and then making its way to the PlayStation 4 in 2016, the Amnesia: Collection is now available on Nintendo Switch. The bundle includes all three terrifying games in the seminal horror franchise, including Amnesia: The Dark Descent, its expansion Amnesia: Justine and sequel Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. The entire package will set you back a modest $29.99.