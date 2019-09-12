'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

The 1.0 patch will roll out September 26th, kickstarting the next season of Dauntless called Aether Unbound. There'll be a new weapon, called the aether strikers, and another Behemoth for you to tackle: Tempestborne Stormclaw. You can also get to grips with a bounty system to gain experience, as well as a new Hunt Pass, through which you can earn rewards.

"Aether Unbound celebrates the culmination of the last 5 years of Dauntless development, but it is also the next step in our journey together," Phoenix Labs CEO Jesse Houston wrote in a letter. "We have even more exciting content coming soon this year and beyond. More Behemoths, more weapons, more challenges, and more ways to slay."