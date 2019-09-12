'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

Dauntless caught the attention of many gamers in May, when it hit early access on PS4 and Xbox One (a Switch release is planned for later this year). It's one of the first titles to offer cross-platform play across those consoles and PC, and the servers were overwhelmed with people trying to check out the free-to-play RPG. Just a few months later, Phoenix Labs is bringing Dauntless out of early access with the biggest update to the game so far.
The 1.0 patch will roll out September 26th, kickstarting the next season of Dauntless called Aether Unbound. There'll be a new weapon, called the aether strikers, and another Behemoth for you to tackle: Tempestborne Stormclaw. You can also get to grips with a bounty system to gain experience, as well as a new Hunt Pass, through which you can earn rewards.
"Aether Unbound celebrates the culmination of the last 5 years of Dauntless development, but it is also the next step in our journey together," Phoenix Labs CEO Jesse Houston wrote in a letter. "We have even more exciting content coming soon this year and beyond. More Behemoths, more weapons, more challenges, and more ways to slay."