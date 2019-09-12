The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

The newest playstation yet, the PS4 Pro 1TB, is currently listed for $50 off on Amazon, making it just $349. While that's not the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's a solid deal and a price that doesn't come around too often.
As we've said before, the PS4 Pro is the only PS4 model that outputs in 4K, so it's ideal if you have a 4K TV. If you don't own a 4K TV yet, many games will benefit from higher frame rates, improved texture quality and new lighting effects. That said, if you already have a PS4 and are stuck with a 1080p TV, you won't see a huge improvement and might be better off to stick with your current hardware.