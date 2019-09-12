Facebook Watch gets more NFL highlights, news and analysis

According to Facebook, the NFL will also create Groups around certain trends happening in the league, where it will share relevant videos with football fans everywhere. And, as part of Facebook's push for Watch Parties, which lets multiple people view shows together and ask questions in real-time, the NFL is going to start hosting a weekly Watch Party throughout the regular season focused on game recaps.

"We're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring some of sports' most talked-about moments and storylines back to Facebook Watch," Rob Shaw, Facebook'sHead of League and Media Sports," said in a statement. "The past two seasons show how well NFL content performs on Facebook, and we look forward to helping the league find more ways to engage fans through products like Facebook Groups and Watch Party."

As for the NFL, well, it has been busy working with social media companies to promote its latest season, dubbed NFL 100. Just a couple of weeks ago, it introduced an AR Lens for Snapchat that makes an NFL 100 image come to life in video form, and most recently it launched a TikTok account featuring highlights and sideline moments. Oh, and let's not forget Tom Brady just joined TikTok -- who knows, maybe he'll post some funny videos about "deflategate."