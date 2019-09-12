Google One plans get thorough automatic backups for Android phones

Google One subscriptions start at $3 per month for 200GB of online storage. The company first introduced One in 2018 before making the subscription tier more widely available in the US later that same year. The main reason to get a Google One subscription is still to take advantage of the built-in family sharing, which allows you to split whatever amount of online storage you buy with up five other people. However, the addition of enhanced phone backups is a nice bonus and one that helps One better compete against similar offerings from companies like Apple.