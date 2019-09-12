Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey are making a podcast about 'The Office'

The Office might have wrapped for the last time in 2013, but its continued popularity shows no signs of waning -- it's the most watched show on subscription streaming, according to NBC. Now, fans can relive the escapades of Dunder Mifflin's beloved staff with a new podcast from Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).
The weekly podcast, called Office Ladies, breaks down an episode of the show, with the duo -- who are BFFs in real life -- answering listener questions and revealing behind-the-scenes stories. According to podcast company Stitcher, it'll be "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans." It'll premiere on October 16th on Stitcher's comedy network, Earwolf, and will be available on all the usual podcast platforms.