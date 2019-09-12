Latest in Gear

Image credit: Polk
Get $100 off the Polk Command Bar right now at Amazon

It’s a solid mid-range soundbar for $199.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Polk

The Polk Command Bar is one of our top picks for a solid mid-range soundbar. Usually listed for $299, it's currently discounted at $100 off. So for the time being, you can get it for just $199 on Amazon.

Thanks to the built-in Alexa capabilities and far-field mics, it should be easy to control the device and play music from streaming services like Spotify and Pandora. Plus, it comes with Bluetooth and a variety of inputs that will make it easy to integrate with other smart home products and any AV system. Of course, it's solid audio performer, too. It packs a wireless subwoofer and Dolby/DTS surround sound decoding.

