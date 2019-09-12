Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung's artistic The Frame TV is currently on sale for $649

It could do the trick if style matters as much as substance.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
47m ago in AV
Samsung's The Frame is alluring if you like the idea of a TV that can double as living artwork, but the price? Not so much -- you've usually had to pay a premium for that seamless look. It might be much easier to rationalize right now, though. BuyDig is running a sale that cuts the price of the 43-inch 2018 model to $649 if you enter the code "FRAME" while checking out. That's a huge discount over the $1,198 it goes for at the retailer, and beats even the $799 price at Walmart. It's still not a trivial purchase, but it's considerably easier to justify as long as you don't mind last year's version.

As always, The Frame's appeal revolves around a painting-like design whose zero-gap wall mount, customizable appearance and always-on Art Mode help it feel more at home against your wall. While the 43-inch screen makes this better for apartments and bedrooms than suburban living rooms, it otherwise ticks many of the checkboxes for a modern set with 4K, HDR10+ support and four HDMI inputs. If there's a limitation, it's that you won't get newer software features like Apple's TV app. That won't be an obstacle for some, though, and it might be a small price to pay for a set so relatively unintrusive.

Via: 9to5Toys
Source: BuyDig
