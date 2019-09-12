Latest in Gear

Image credit: Slack
Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

Save your eyes when working at night.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
52m ago in Internet
Comments
Slack

The dark mode trend looks like it's here to stay, with more and more companies introducing black color schemes for their apps. The latest feature in Slack for desktop is support for dark mode to save your eyes when you're burning the midnight oil.

If you haven't already tweaked the app yourself, dedicated dark mode themes are now available on Slack's Mac, Windows and Linux desktop clients. They join the Android and iOS mobile apps where it was already a feature. You can either apply various dark mode sidebar variants, or try the new "Nocturne" dark mode theme, which is now even darker.

George Zamfir, Slack's Accessibility Product Manager, says the dark mode is "helpful for working at night or in low-light" and it's important for enabling accessibility for people with "visual impairments, migraines or other visual disorders".

To enable dark mode in the Slack desktop client, go to Preferences and then to Themes. Here you can preview different sidebar options or toggle between light and dark modes. In the future, Slack says it will enable an option for its client to sync with your desktop OS's dark mode preferences as well.

