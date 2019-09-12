The Game Awards will stream on more than 45 services on December 12th

You'll have an easy time tuning in, at least. This latest awards gathering will stream on more than 45 services worldwide, up from 40-plus platforms in 2018. If you're near a connected device with a screen, there's a good chance you can watch.

Yes, the show will invariably serve as a marketing vehicle for game studios eager to get out one last piece of news before 2019 is over, whether it's a release date, a new trailer or an in-game event. Epic launched Fortnite's The Block creative space last year, for example. However, it also serves as a rare high-profile showcase for both blockbuster games and indies -- last year's nominees ranged from heavyweights like God of War through to small but innovative projects like Return of the Obra Dinn. Even if you don't care for the trailers, it might be worth watching to see how the industry evolved over the past 12 months.