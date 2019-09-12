Latest in Gaming

The Game Awards will stream on more than 45 services on December 12th

Expect a mix of ceremony and game news.
Fall hasn't officially started yet, but that isn't stopping The Game Awards' organizers from thinking about their year-end event. Geoff Keighley and crew have announced that their mix of ceremony and game announcements will take place on December 12th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with tickets available now. Keighley was coy on details, but noted that it's the fifth anniversary of the show and will be "very special." The 2019 event will "celebrate the act of creation" as teams share their new projects, he said.

You'll have an easy time tuning in, at least. This latest awards gathering will stream on more than 45 services worldwide, up from 40-plus platforms in 2018. If you're near a connected device with a screen, there's a good chance you can watch.

Yes, the show will invariably serve as a marketing vehicle for game studios eager to get out one last piece of news before 2019 is over, whether it's a release date, a new trailer or an in-game event. Epic launched Fortnite's The Block creative space last year, for example. However, it also serves as a rare high-profile showcase for both blockbuster games and indies -- last year's nominees ranged from heavyweights like God of War through to small but innovative projects like Return of the Obra Dinn. Even if you don't care for the trailers, it might be worth watching to see how the industry evolved over the past 12 months.

Source: AXS, Geoff Keighley (Twitter)
