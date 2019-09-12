Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on an ELAC Debut 2.0 center speaker

Street price: $262; deal price: $203

This drop to $203 marks the lowest price we've seen on a 2-pack of Arlo Q cameras. One Arlo Q typically costs around $130 so this is a nice chance to bundle and save. Currently it's also the least expensive option available in our guide if you're interested in monitoring the inside of your home without breaking the bank.

Our versatile pick in our guide to the best WiFi home security camera, the Arlo Q is a long-time recommendation from our guide writers. Wirecutter Staff Writer Racher Cericola wrote, "The Arlo Q has been a pick since we first published this guide, in 2016. It has excellent audio and video quality, as well as motion and sound alerts. However, the Logitech Circle 2 and the Nest Cam deliver a slightly better image quality. The subscription costs for the Arlo are also lower than those of the Logitech or the Nest. If you're willing to spend money, you can get similar features, such as person detection and even 24/7 recording."

Street price: $30; deal price: $26

Down to $26, this is a solid discount and new low price on this wall charger. This is the first time we've seen this option drop below $30, making it even more affordable than our other picks in-guide. At this price, this charger's USB-C Port and additional USB ports make it a great choice for charging multiple devices at once.

The Nekteck 4-port 72W USB Wall Charger with Type-C 60W Power Delivery was the former top pick in our guide to the best USB-C Macbook and laptop chargers that we still like in our competition section. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Nekteck's 4-port 72W USB Wall Charger with Type-C 60W Power Delivery is an excellent charger, with 60-watt speed from the USB-C port and three USB-A ports with a combined 12-watt output. But it is larger and more expensive than the USB-C only version, the Nekteck 60W Type-C Wall Charger, and not everyone will need those USB-A ports while charging their computer or tablet."

Street price: $29; deal price: $25

Matching the previous low we've seen for this smart water-leak detector pick, this drop to $25 may not seem extreme, but it is well worth a second look. The iHome Control WiFi Dual Leak Sensor iSB02 offers two sensors, a loud alarm, integration with other iHome devices, and notifications and remote monitoring, all in a compact package. This versatile, feature packed device is a great option if you're looking for the best water sensor to protect your home.

Our top pick in our guide to the best smart water-leak detector, the iHome Control Wi-Fi Dual Leak Sensor is the best smart water sensor available. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "The iHome Control WiFi Dual Leak Sensor iSB02 packs a lot of features into a compact, inexpensive package. It has two sensors: one on the actual device and another at the tip of a 6-foot probe. This design lets you place the sensors easily and allows you to cover more territory than with models containing only a single sensor. It also includes one of the loudest audible alarms we tested, and it has a quick reaction time and the capability to tie in to smart-home integration with iHome smart plugs and IFTTT. And because it works over WiFi, it doesn't need a separate hub or smart-home platform, so anyone with a smartphone and a WiFi router can use it."

Street price: $200; deal price: $150

Discounted by $50, this is a great discount on this fairly compact center speaker. The ELAC Debut 2.0 speakers are larger and, at this price, more affordable than our top pick, making them great for large rooms or serious home theater enthusiasts who like to crank up the volume. If you're looking for a center speaker to round out your surround sound system, this may be the one for you.

The ELAC Debut 2.0 C5.2 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best surround sound speakers for most people. Wirecutter Editor Brent Butterworth wrote, "For hardcore home theater enthusiasts, ELAC's Debut 2.0 speakers are likely to work better than the Polk Signature Series. For one thing, the speakers in the Debut 2.0 line are generally larger and more robust sounding than those in the Signature Series; the B6.2 bookshelf speaker we used for the front left and right channels is 57 percent larger than the Polk S15, and the C5.2 center channel is 150 percent larger than the Polk S35. Those sizes give the ELAC system better bass performance, which allows it to sound clear and unruffled even when it's playing very loud, though to get the most out of these speakers you may need a more-powerful-than-average receiver. Also, the Debut 2.0 line includes an optional up-firing Atmos module that can sit atop the main speakers and bounce sound off the ceiling if you want to add a sense of overhead effects."

