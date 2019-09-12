‘Yakuza 7’ gameplay trailer reveals wacky features and job classes

It's clear that Yakuza 7 will play lip-service to RPG tropes. It features multiple job classes, each with its own unique battle style. In the "host" class, you'll attack with flowers and champagne, while in the "dancer" class, you'll take people out with breakdancing moves. Your look will change from class to class too -- get ready to breakdance in a bucket hat. The trailer even includes the cheeky line, "Happy ending... just like in Dragon Quest!"

There are plenty of other surprises, like Mario Kart-style go-karts, writing tests and a don't-fall-asleep-in-the-movie-theater game. Thanks to a trailer shared this summer, we already had a sense of the plot. The new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, serves a 18-year prison sentence only to be betrayed by his family. But an updated trailer, also released yesterday, includes a couple extra minutes and English subtitles. The game is still expected to arrive in 2020.