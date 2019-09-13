Amazon-owned Whole Foods cuts medical benefits for part-time workers

When asked for comment, Whole Foods didn't address a question as to whether or not Amazon played a role in the decision. While Amazon owns Whole Foods and has made a point of integrating the two, it's not necessarily involved in the cuts.

Whatever the involvement, the benefits reduction isn't a great look for Amazon. Complaints about working conditions and pay have dogged Amazon for years, particularly among warehouse staff and delivery drivers. It also reflects broader gripes over pay across tech companies (and their acquisitions) -- benefits are still hard to come by for many in the rank and file.