Image credit: David Livingston via Getty Images
The creators of 'Silicon Valley' are making a Match.com origin series

TBS has reportedly ordered a pilot script.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
David Livingston via Getty Images

The co-creators of Silicon Valley are developing a series on the origins of Match.com, according to Variety. John Altschuler and David Krinsky are reportedly adapting a book entitled The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise for the small screen.

Written by David Kushner, the book tells the story of how Gary Kremen created what became the first online dating site using a $2,500 loan. It also tackles Kremen's decade-long battle with Stephen Michael Cohen, who stole the rights to sex.com -- a domain he purchased shortly after buying Match.com with the belief that, as the book's synopsis says, "the combination of love and sex would help propel the internet into the mainstream."

Kushner, the book's author, will serve as executive producer for the series. TBS has reportedly ordered a script from the show's pilot, but it'll likely take a while before we hear about a release date.

Source: Variety
In this article: entertainment, internet, match.com, silicon valley
