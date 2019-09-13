Five Nights At Freddy's will soon terrify you in augmented reality

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery, the first FNAF AR game, is in development by Illumix. You can try to survive when it arrives on iOS and Android this fall.

Meanwhile, creator Scott Cawthon offered some updates on a number of other FNAF projects. The movie adaptation is on track for a 2021 release. He also said he's working with Clickteam on HD versions of the original games for Android, iOS, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Most of them will be available next year. In addition, Cawthon is working on a AAA title, and plans to divulge more details next week.