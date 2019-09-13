Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
LG's new 4K UHD CineBeam projector is way more affordable

The company is showcasing it at CEDIA along with its $6,000 short-throw model.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
LG has debuted a new 4K UHD CineBeam projector along with its short-throw model at CEDIA 2019. It's not capable of delivering crisp images at just 7.2 inches away from the wall like its short throw pal, but it also doesn't cost $6,000. (That is, however, pretty inexpensive for a short throw model.) In fact, its retail price is set at $1,799, which makes it more affordable than the brand's first 4K model that debuted with a $3,000 price tag.

LG says the new CineBeam projector (model HU70LA) has a compact design and can deliver pictures with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution up to 140 inches in size. It has a brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens, as well as support for HDR10 and TruMotion technology. Plus, the device has built-in voice control via Google Assistant and an improved zoom function, which makes it easier to adjust its screen size without moving its location. The model will be available from select LG-authorized retailers in the US in October, but you can check it out on LG's website right now to decide whether to get it or skip it.

Source: LG
