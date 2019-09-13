LG's new 4K UHD CineBeam projector is way more affordable

LG says the new CineBeam projector (model HU70LA) has a compact design and can deliver pictures with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution up to 140 inches in size. It has a brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens, as well as support for HDR10 and TruMotion technology. Plus, the device has built-in voice control via Google Assistant and an improved zoom function, which makes it easier to adjust its screen size without moving its location. The model will be available from select LG-authorized retailers in the US in October, but you can check it out on LG's website right now to decide whether to get it or skip it.