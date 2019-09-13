Microsoft is considering foldable devices with liquid-filled hinges

Notably, the patent comes from Microsoft's technology licensing team. That suggests this isn't necessarily reserved for a specific device, or even Microsoft devices in general. Instead, Microsoft might license the technology to other hardware makers as foldable screens become more practical.

You're unlikely see a foldable Surface tablet at Microsoft's October 2nd event, if you see one at all. While one rumor hinted that the company was relatively far into development of Centaurus, a large dual-screen PC running a stripped-down Windows Lite, that doesn't mean it will have a folding display. Consider this more a glimpse of what future Windows-powered foldables could look like.