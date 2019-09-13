MoviePass is shutting down on September 14th

MoviePass' demise shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. While the company experienced early success on the back of its $9.95 per month subscription plan, it has been struggling ever since. Not only did the MoviePass change its pricing multiple times, in 2018 it was forced to borrow money to avoid bankruptcy. Earlier this year, the company temporarily shut down its app to work on it. At its height, MoviePass had some 3 million subscribers. As of this past April, that number had declined to 225,000.