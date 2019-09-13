The Morning After: Sega delivers the best mini console yet

The best mini console yet?Sega Genesis Mini review

Hopefully the retro console craze hasn't worn off for you yet because Sega has one you should consider. Solid emulation and a collection of 42 mostly good games make the $80 Genesis Mini a must-have for Sega fans and a worthy diversion for anyone interested in 16-bit gaming.

Expect more Echos.Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

The company has sent out invitations for a device- and service-related event on September 25th. It unsurprisingly hasn't dropped any clues as to what you can expect, but Fire TV gear isn't likely when Amazon trotted out a new Fire TV Cube at IFA just days ago.

And of course it's powered by machine learning.Google Photos has a new stories-style 'Memories' feature

Google's new feature for Photos is called Memories, and it uses the popular stories format you've seen in Snapchat and Instagram to show you photos from your past. The stories-style Memories will show up at the top of your gallery, sitting above your most recent photos. There's an icon to tap and get photos from years past, showing you some of the best shots you took on that given day.

By the end of the year, it will cover 50 percent of the country.Walmart takes its $98 Delivery Unlimited service nationwide

The program gives customers the option to pay a yearly fee of $98 or a monthly fee of $12.95 to get unlimited Walmart grocery deliveries; although, you still have the option of paying a per-delivery fee without membership. Now, after trials in select locations, the Amazon Prime-fighting program is rolling it out to 1,400 more stores across 200 metro areas.

Or PayPal, if you're old.Pepsi's loyalty program puts cash in your Venmo account

Pepsi is launching a PepCoin loyalty program that rewards you for buying both a single-serve beverage and a Frito-Lay snack by sending money to PayPal and Venmo accounts. If you scan enough codes on bottles and bags, you'll receive a little bit of cash. You'll have to earn $2 before it goes to your account, but this is real spending money.

Time to try consumer VR again.HTC Vive Cosmos hands-on: VR never looked so good

The $700 Cosmos is a vastly improved headset compared to the original Vive. It features flip-up goggles, inside-out tracking, a modular faceplate, brand new controllers and the highest-res VR display on the market. And to keep content flowing, HTC decided to bundle in a 12-month trial subscription to the $99-per-year Viveport Infinity subscription package for people who pre-order one before it launches on October 3rd.

