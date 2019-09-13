Latest in Gear

Image credit: Toyota
Toyota makes CarPlay and Alexa standard in the 2020 Prius

Safety Connect will also be available in all models.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Transportation
Toyota

Toyota has revealed Apple CarPlay will come as standard in all of its 2020 Prius models, along with Alexa and its Safety Connect system. Back in May, Toyota said the plug-in Prius Prime would include CarPlay and Alexa in the 2020 model, but it's expanding availability across the board. Drivers who've been hoping for better connectivity in the Prius will surely welcome CarPlay and Alexa, though it seems Android Auto isn't on the cards just yet.

The Safety Connect system was previously available in the Prius only in the Limited models. It includes automatic collision detection, roadside assistance, emergency assistance and a stolen vehicle locator. Toyota's offering the system for free for three years -- it typically costs $8/month or $80/year. Meanwhile, the L Eco, LE and XLE Prius variants will include a seven-inch Toyota Audio touchscreen.

