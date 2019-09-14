Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 may come in a 15-inch model

There may be more shakeups at the media gathering. The Verge expects an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3 (the first AMD-based Surface of any kind) at the event, although it's not certain if the new chip option would be available in the 15-inch system, the 13.5-inch variant or both.

The October 2nd presentation could have a wide variety of devices on tap, including an updated Surface Pro, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-based system and a teaser for a dual-screen Surface. It wouldn't represent a radical departure for Microsoft (outside of the teaser), but it would diversify a lineup that's still quite small.