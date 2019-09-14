Deluge of Pixel 4 photos confirms a few of the phone's key specs

Curiously, the camera app will apparently default to capturing 16:9 photos to fill the screen, rather than 4:3 photos to make the most of the sensor.

Other specs in the photos show expected but welcome performance upgrades. The speedy 90Hz OLED screen remains the highlight, but you'll also get a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM, a 3,700mAh battery (on the XL) and 128GB of UFS storage on at least one model. It won't beat ASUS' ROG Phone II in terms of raw power, then. Google instead seems focused on its touch-free gestures and its usual AI wizardry to reel you in.