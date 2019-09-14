Sling TV now works in Apple's Safari browser

You can now stream both live and on-demand Sling TV content within Apple's Safari browser for desktop. The Dish-owned over-the-top internet TV service already supports Chrome and Edge, but this additional feature means you don't have to use its Mac app anymore if Safari is your browser of choice and you're not particularly fond of the other options.
To be able to access the service on your browser, you'll need to make sure you're using Safari version 11.1 (released in 2018 and available for some of the latest versions of Mac OS) or later. That's pretty much all you need, though -- the advantage of watching in a browser, after all, is that you don't need to download and run a separate app anymore.