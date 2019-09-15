Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Craig Barritt via Getty Images
save
Save
share

After Math: Shut it down, shut it all down

Moviepass calls it quits.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
2h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Craig Barritt via Getty Images

While Moviepass shocked the internet with news on Friday that it would be shuttering its subscription-based service effective immediately, a number of tech companies were putting down kiboshes of their own. Facebook had to take down a Netanyahu chatbot over hate speech, Google got dinged a billion bucks by the EU, and Ford sold off the subscription service you didn't know it had. It's been a week of legal and regulatory smackdowns and we've got the headlines to prove it.

asdf

Google to pay $1.1 billion in France following tax probe

Good lord, even the Lannisters paid their debts more quickly than Google does. The internet behemoth was laid low this week after a French court concluded that yes, its does have to pay the billion-plus dollars it owes the European nation.

asdf

Hulu drops support for Google's Daydream VR platform

Oh Google Daydream VR, we hardly knew ye. And now we will know you even less as Hulu announced this week that it will be dropping support for the little-used platform. Daydream isn't dead yet but it sure seems to be going the way of 3D TV.

asdf

Kickstarter accused of union-busting after firing two employees

Kickstarter thought it could quietly kill off any talk of unionization when it fired two organizing staff members in recent weeks. Kickstarter was wrong. Now it finds itself in the center of a legal and PR firestorm that won't be going away any time soon.

asdf

Facebook suspended Israeli PM's campaign chatbot for hate speech

In the proud tradition of nascent technology advances immediately being used to spread racism and xenophobia (hi, Tay!) Facebook was forced to flip the switch on a chatbot associated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reelection campaign after it started spouting anti-Arab slogans at online users.

asdf

Ford sells off its monthly car subscription service

For the past couple of years, Ford has quietly offered customers in San Francisco, LA and Dallas access to its Canvas app-based car subscription scheme. However the car company announced this week that it will be selling its Canvas IP (and all 100 of the startup's employees) to Santa Monica's Fair, a similar startup which partners with Uber.

In this article: internet, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New York state bans sales of flavored e-cigarettes

New York state bans sales of flavored e-cigarettes

View
The best USB-C hubs and docks

The best USB-C hubs and docks

View
'Gears 5' will add new modes and maps in its first six months

'Gears 5' will add new modes and maps in its first six months

View
Hulu's 'Castle Rock' season 2 teaser shows the origins of 'Misery'

Hulu's 'Castle Rock' season 2 teaser shows the origins of 'Misery'

View
YouTube is shutting down its TV-friendly web interface

YouTube is shutting down its TV-friendly web interface

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr