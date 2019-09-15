Initial Creative Emmy winners include Apple, Netflix and NASA

Other victors were decidedly less conventional. Apple's take on Carpool Karaoke won as the best short form variety series, while Google's VR short film Age of Sail picked up three awards for color and design. The Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media award was split evenly between the AI-themed Twitch series Artificial and the Oculus VR production Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over. Even NASA emerged triumphant -- its coverage of SpaceX's Crew Dragon demo launch earned it an Outstanding Interactive Program award.

The Creative Arts Emmys will wrap up with a second presentation on the evening of September 15th, and While these victories aren't particularly reflective of who will win at the main Emmy awards show on September 22nd, they do bode well for streaming services and technology as a whole. They're not necessarily dominant, but they're too large for the conventional TV industry to ignore.