Image credit: The Coalition/Microsoft
'Gears 5' will add new modes and maps in its first six months

You can also expect new characters and events.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in AV
The Coalition/Microsoft

Now that Gears 5 is out the door, The Coalition and Microsoft are ready to preview what's next. They've outlined what you can expect in the first six months, and there shouldn't be a shortage of new material. The initial season ("Operation" in Gears speak) is starting off modestly with weekly Escape Hives and Supply Drop additions, but things will ramp up over the course of October with weekly Special Events and new characters. The spicier content, however, may wait until Operation 2's arrival in December.

The winter season, like others, will kick off with a "major" update that can include new competitive multiplayer modes, maps, features, characters, Escape Hives and Map Builder tiles. There may be "more," the developers added. You can also assume there will be Tours of Duty that let you accrue cosmetics through achievements.

These kinds of drip-feed releases aren't new to gaming, but they do show how things have changed even compared to Gears of War 4. Like it or not, the creators don't think the occasional themed mode is enough -- they want to give you reasons to come back virtually every week.

Via: GamesRadar
Source: Gears 5
In this article: av, games, gaming, gears 5, gears of war, gears of war 5, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, roadmap, the coalition, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
