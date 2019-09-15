OnePlus 7T Pro may debut on October 10th

Both phones will reportedly tout slightly faster Snapdragon 855 Plus chips, the long-rumored 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a host of photography modes that includes a new macro mode. You won't see fundamental changes beyond that, according to the leak. It's not necessarily a bad thing when that still means top-tier specs in key areas, particularly the responsive 90Hz AMOLED screen. If these specs prove authentic, though, this is the definition of a "T" release from OnePlus -- an iterative upgrade meant to keep the device current, rather than court enthusiasts who replace their phones as often as possible.