Image credit: Apple
Apple Arcade is available early for some iOS 13 beta users

Its official launch is slated for September 19th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago in Mobile
Apple

Apple Arcade won't officially arrive until this Thursday, but some folks are reporting on Twitter they already have access to it. As confirmed by Engadget, people who are using the iOS 13 beta on iPhone are seeing Arcade pop up on a tab in the App Store.

They can invite family members and start playing some of the more than 100 games Apple plans to have in its library. So, if you've been itching to try out some of the titles Apple Arcade has in store, now might be your chance -- three days earlier than expected.

Source: Mark Gurman (Twitter)
